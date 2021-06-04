OSSAERT :: Neues Album im Fullstream

Zum Release ihres neuen Albums “Pelgrimsoord” (VÖ am 4.6. via Argento Records) haben die Niederländischen Black Metaller das gesamte Werk über den YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion im Fullstream veröffentlicht. www.facebook.com/Ossaert/

Info:

After spawning one of the most haunting debut releases of 2020, the Dutch enigmatic, blasphemous presence named Ossaert is back with a stellar sophomore album that elevates the sound of the band to new, unreached levels.

While the core and skeleton of the sound of ‘Bedehuis’ remains intact, ‘Pelgrimsoord’ expands towards vaster horizons and adds an almost majestic layer of dark solemnity to what delivered in the previous release.

‘Pelgrimsoord’ immortalises its oath to the dark side with immense class and invigorated heretic ardor, superb riffing and a terrifying vocal performance at times not afraid of paying its tribute to the unholy Gods of Heavy Metal.