OSSAERT :: Album der niederländischen Black Metaller im Fullstream

Die niederländischen Black Metaller OSSAERT haben ihr Debütalbum “Bedehuis” am 14. Februar 2020 weltweit über Argento Records veröffentlicht. “Bedenhuis” ist auf limitiertem Blut-/Rauch-Vinyl, schwarzem Vinyl und digital erhältlich, weitere Formate folgen später. Das Album kann man sich in voller Länge über den YouTube Kanal “Black Metal Promotion” anhören.

https://www.facebook.com/Ossaert/

“Fuelled by hatred and disgust towards everything sacred, “Bedehuis” is a superbly written debut that balances an almost theatrical dramatic charge with a malignant atmosphere which permeates through every sound wave of the record.”