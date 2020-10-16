ORDINUL NEGRU :: Neuer Occult Black Metal Track

Das rumänische Occult Black Metal-Quartett ORDINUL NEGRU präsentiert ihr brandneues Video zum Titel “Vodevil Isais”, ein Auszug aus der jüngsten EP der Band, “Nebuisa”. facebook.com/ordinulnegru

Vodevil Isais: “We spread into this world with our knowledge and will, our illumination shall guide us to encapsulate all the darkness in our hands. This is our vision and was transposed beautifully by our partner, Alexandru Das, into this video entitled Vodevil Isais. It is about a voyage of self-taught experiences and learning new ways of telluric and structural experiences and we want to crown this with this black/white concept video to enhance better our whole experience in conceiving this EP: Nebuisa.”