ON THORNS I LAY :: Nächste Single aus dem kommenden 8. Album

Der Song “Erynies” ist die nächste Single des kommenden neuen ON THORNS I LAY Albums “Threnos”, das am 21. Februar auf Lifeforce Records erscheinen wird. Die Griechen sind seit den 90er mit ihrem Death Doom Gothic Metal aktiv und haben bereits sieben Alben veröffentlicht.

Legend and all around great guy Dan Swanö, who was also responsible for the mix and mastering of “Threnos”, comments: “A part of my wishes it will flop mercilessly, so I can buy all the riffs and release it under my own name…ha, ha!!”