OLD FOREST :: Neues Lyric-Video vom kommenden 6. Album

Die Engländer OLD FOREST kehren am 23.4. mit ihrem 6. Album im 90s Doom/Black Metal Stil zurück. “Mournfall” wird via Death To Music productions erscheinen und vorab haben sie ein Lyric-Video zum Track “Tyrant Spell” veröffentlicht. facebook.com/oldforestofficial/

Info: “Mournfall continues the path forged on their last opus by further developing their own individual mix of early 90s style Black Metal with epic Doom riffs. Owing as much to the early works of Paradise Lost or Candlemass as to that of Emperor or Darkthrone, the resulting epicly mournful and ambient take on Black Metal is perhaps not unsurprising. Accompanied by melancholic lyrics weaving tales of misery and woe, it is perhaps not to be understated how dark the 8 songs can get over the 41 minutes. Additional bonus CD material is taken from the minidisc master of 2001’s unreleased demo Sussex Hell Hound (a low-fi, cassette transfer of which is available to download for FREE at www.deathtomusic.com)”