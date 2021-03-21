OCTOBER CHANGES :: Neues Lyric-Video

Die Belgische Female Gothic/Industrial Metal Formation OCTOBER CHANGES hat ein Lyric-Video zu ihrer neuen Single “The Salcido Story” veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/octoberchanges

Die Band kommentiert: “For this song we wanted to set the attention on domestic violence and abuse. We got our inspiration from the Salcido murders that happened in 1989. We know that our video is somewhat gruesome and uncensored, but we feel that domestic violence and abuse shouldn’t get censored, since it is horrifying and very traumatizing to go through something like that. We wanted to capture the feeling of the victims as good as possible in our video. We hope that our video somewhat awakens people to help out friends that go through a difficult time in their life.”