NOÊTA :: Düsterer Videoclip zur 2. Single

Der Dark Ambient Folk Act NOÊTA hat ein düsteres Video für den Track “Above and Below” veröffentlicht, der zweiten Singleauskopplung aus dem kommenden Album “Elm”, das am 23. April 2021 bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll. www.facebook.com/noetaofficial

NOÊTA comment: “I wrote ‘Above and Below’ about a strong desire to distance ourselves from society and mankind”, reveals frontwoman Êlea. “This separation adds fuel to the flame and makes one want to retreat even further – to escape this world, to escape all that feels so alienating. It is a wish to become one with earth, to be free from humanity, and free from all the things that society and people construct for each other. This track is about the tempting desire to be nothing and no one – to be like a drop of rain falling into water, where it dissipates and forever disappears.”