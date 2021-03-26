NORDJEVEL :: Neue Single “Gnawing The Bones”

Mit “Gnawing The Bones” veröffentlichen die Norwegischen Black Metaller NORDJEVEL eine neue Single, die von der kommenden 5-Track-EP stammt. “Fenriir” wird am 7. Mai bei Indie Recordings erscheinen. https://www.facebook.com/nordjevelofficial / https://shop.indierecordings.no/collections/nordjevel

“Fenriir” is an EP that shows all sides of NORDJEVEL, from the very beginning, right up to where we are now. We had a few extra tracks which we decided early on in the recording process didn`t fit our upcoming album, so we decided to include two tracks, the title track “Fenriir”, along with “Rovdyr”, and make them exclusively available for this EP.