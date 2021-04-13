NOBODY :: Neue Single “Bathory” vom kommenden 2. Album

NOBODY aus Finnland hat die neue Single “Bathory” veröffentlicht. Der Track stammt aus dem kommenden zweiten Album “Eternal Infernal”, das am 21. Mai 2021 über Inverse Records erscheinen soll. Das neue Album führt die Musik der Band in ein neues Territorium, das sowohl Elemente der Weltmusik als auch traditionelle Instrumente beinhaltet. Während Black-Metal-Einflüsse nicht so offenkundig zu hören sind, behält das Album einen dunklen Unterton, während es durch die Zeit vom alten Rom bis in die Gegenwart reist. https://nobodymetal.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/nobodymetal

Tuomas Kauppinen comments:

“In the depths of a Romanian castle lies its former queen Elizabeth Bathory. She is forever trapped inside four tightly sealed walls. Her quest for eternal youth sealed her destiny. Bathing in the blood of hundreds of young girls under the belief that this would give her what she wanted, she invoked the fury of a great mage. The horror she inflicted gave the mage power to confront her and inspire others to stand up to her. To this day her cries can be heard in the castle but no one knows where exactly she is buried.”