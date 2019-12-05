NOBODY :: “In the Arms of North” Single

Die finnische Ein-Mann-Akustik-Black Metal Band NOBODY veröffentlichte eine erste Single “In the Arms of North” aus der kommenden EP “Gospel of the Goat”, die am 17. Januar 2020 bei Inverse Records erscheinen soll.

Tuomas Kauppinen comments:

“In the Arms of North is an invocation of the ancient pagan gods from Finland’s pre-christian era. Those entities have not forsaken us, and they can be summoned at will with proper Magick. This piece is a homage to bonfires, blood ritual and the djinns that science has forced us to renounce.”