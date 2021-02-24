NINKHARSAG :: Track aus neuem Album

Die Black Metaller NINKHARSAG haben den Track “Discipline Through Black Sorcery” aus ihrem kommenden Album “The Dread March of Solemn Gods” veröffentlicht, das am 30. April bei Vendetta Records erscheinen soll. “The Dread March of Solemn Gods” will be available on regular black 12″ vinyl, limited edition gold 12″ vinyl, Digipack CD (with bonus track “The Lord of Death and Midnight”), Cassette and all digital streaming services. https://ninkharsag.bandcamp.com / https://www.facebook.com/ninkharsagblackmetal

Formed in 2009 with one desire; to create cold, majestic Black Metal in the classic, unspoilt style of old and drawing inspiration from masters such as Mercyful Fate, Bathory, Metallica to the Scandinavian scions of the 90’s like Emperor, Dissection & Mayhem, NINKHARSAG rapidly established themselves in the UK as a unique and powerful force on the Black Metal. Following their latest, critically acclaimed album, “The Blood Of Celestial Kings” (Candlelight Records), the band’s upcoming output is uncompromising in its vision of what Black Metal should be in this era. It is a huge album full of wild, rousing anthems, massive, hook laden riffs and a somber, nocturnal beauty. It takes everything the band had originally sought to do from its inception and turns the volume up past 11. It is the perfect tincture of Black and Heavy Metal; a style of music mostly long lost in this day and age.