NIGHTFALL :: 3. Track vom neuen Album

Die griechischen Metaller NIGHTFALL veröffentlichen den dritten Track ihres brandneuen Albums “At Night We Prey”. Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Werks ist für den 05. März 2021 geplant. facebook.com/nightfallbandofficial / nightfallofficial.com/

Vocalist Efthimis comments on ‘Giants of Anger’: “‘Giants of Anger’ is about Wilhelm’s II (the last German emperor) struggle with Erb’s palsy, and the mental challenges he underwent to overcome it in a world where royal blood ought to be healthy. The song is carrying the frustration and reminds us all that mental disorders make no discrimination.”

 