NIGHT CROWNED :: Die 2. Single der Blackend Deather

Nachdem NIGHT CROWNED, die Band um ehemalige und gegenwärtige Mitglieder von Acts wie Dark Funeral, Nightrage und Cipher System, bereits das Lyric Video zum Titel “Unholy Path” uraufgeführt haben, kann man nun mit “IRA” die zweite Single des kommenden Albums hören. “Impius Viam” wird am 28. Februar auf Noble Demon veröffentlicht. www.facebook.com/nightcrowned

Henric Liljesand: “IRA is one of the seven deadly sins (anger). In this song IRA is a being that works without a name and brings forth the true nature of man. And when you let the creature loose & invoke the chaos, it leaves you with only emptiness. Until next time he comes to visit.”