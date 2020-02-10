NEXORUM :: Norwegische Blackened Death Metaller mit neuer Single

Die norwegischen Blackened Death Metallers NEXORUM, mit Mitgliedern u.a. von KEEP OF KALESSIN, KHONSU, CHTON und VECORDIOUS, haben als Vorboten für ihr neues Album die Single “Great Horned King” veröffentlicht. “Death Unchained” erscheint am 6. März via Non Serviam Records.

https://www.facebook.com/nexorum.official

Die Band: “With the release of ‘Great Horned King’ we introduce the masses to a more brutal side of Nexorum. This tracks contrast to ‘Saligia Moralis Codice’ shows some of the diversity you can expect on our upcoming album, and it is somewhat of an homage to a couple of bands that have been of great influence to us”.