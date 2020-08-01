NEÀNDER :: Berliner Heavy Instrumentalisten mit Teaser zum neuen Album

Im Oktober soll das neue Album der Berliner NEÀNDER bei Through Love Records veröffentlicht werden. Einen Teaser zu “eremit”, auf dem sie ihren Instrumentalstil aus Doom, Ambient, Post Rock und Black Metal verfeinern wollen, haben sie nun veröffentlicht. www.facebook.com/neanderhorde

“We wanted to dig deeper into our own sound. As a result the riffs are slower and heavier than before and the epic parts are way more intense“ says the band. “This album is all about finding your indentity. Figure out who you are and then head out for the next chapter“ adds guitarist Jan Korbach. “We wrote our first album over a period of three years, but this one only took 6 months. And this really sticks it all together.“