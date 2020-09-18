NEÀNDER :: Berliner Heavy Instrumentalisten mit neuem Video

Am 9. Oktober wird das neue Album “eremit” der Berliner NEÀNDER bei Through Love Records veröffentlicht. Mit “Atlas” hat die Band, die ihren Instrumentalstil aus Doom, Ambient, Post Rock und Black Metal verfeinern will, den Schlusstrack des neuen Werkes als Video herausgebracht. www.facebook.com/neanderhorde

“Atlas’ is the closing track of ‘Eremit.’ With all the ups and downs – within rhythm and chord progression – breaks and mood changes; it might be the most experimental song of the album.” Says guitarist Jan Korbach. “I really like this fact because the track may lead into our future as an artist. The song has to be perceived as one with ‘Clivina’ (the song that leads towards ‘Atlas’). With over 14 minutes this is also our longest track (until now). It’s truly a marathon, not a sprint.

neànder Live Dates 2021:

18.02.21 DE – Jena, KuBa

19.02.21 DE – Mannheim, Forum

20.02.21 DE – Köln, MTC

21.02.21 DE – Frankfurt, Nachtleben

22.02.21 DE – Siegen, Vortex

23.02.21 DE – Paderborn, Wohlsein

24.02.21 DE – Leipzig, Naumanns

25.02.21 DE – München, Kranhalle

26.02.21 DE – Erlangen, E-Werk

27.02.21 DE – Ulm, Kradhalle

03.03.21 DE – Dresden, Chemiefabrik

04.03.21 DE – Hamburg, Hafenklang

05.03.21 DE – Hannover, Bei Chéz Heinz

06.03.21 DE – Anaberg, Alte Brauerei

07.03.21 DE – Berlin, Cassiopaia

19.03.21 DE – Flensburg, Volksbad