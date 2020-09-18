NEÀNDER :: Berliner Heavy Instrumentalisten mit neuem Video

Am 9. Oktober wird das neue Album “eremit” der Berliner NEÀNDER bei Through Love Records veröffentlicht. Mit “Atlas” hat die Band, die ihren Instrumentalstil aus Doom, Ambient, Post Rock und Black Metal verfeinern will, den Schlusstrack des neuen Werkes als Video herausgebracht. www.facebook.com/neanderhorde
“Atlas’ is the closing track of ‘Eremit.’ With all the ups and downs – within rhythm and chord progression – breaks and mood changes; it might be the most experimental song of the album.” Says guitarist Jan Korbach. “I really like this fact because the track may lead into our future as an artist. The song has to be perceived as one with ‘Clivina’ (the song that leads towards ‘Atlas’). With over 14 minutes this is also our longest track (until now). It’s truly a marathon, not a sprint.
neànder Live Dates 2021:
18.02.21 DE – Jena, KuBa
19.02.21 DE – Mannheim, Forum
20.02.21 DE – Köln, MTC
21.02.21 DE – Frankfurt, Nachtleben
22.02.21 DE – Siegen, Vortex
23.02.21 DE – Paderborn, Wohlsein
24.02.21 DE – Leipzig, Naumanns
25.02.21 DE – München, Kranhalle
26.02.21 DE – Erlangen, E-Werk
27.02.21 DE – Ulm, Kradhalle
03.03.21 DE – Dresden, Chemiefabrik
04.03.21 DE – Hamburg, Hafenklang
05.03.21 DE – Hannover, Bei Chéz Heinz
06.03.21 DE – Anaberg, Alte Brauerei
07.03.21 DE – Berlin, Cassiopaia
19.03.21 DE – Flensburg, Volksbad