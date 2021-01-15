MUSTAN KUUN LAPSET :: Erste Single vom kommenden Akustik Album

Das siebte Album “Kruunu” der Finnen MUSTAN KUUN LAPSET ist die erste vollständig akustische Aufnahme der Band. Es ist auch die erste Produktion der Band mit einer internationalen Gruppe von Sängern und Musikern. Neben akustischen Gitarren und reinem Männer- und Frauengesang befinden sich auf dem Album u.a. auch Leier, Waldhorn und Ukulele. “Kruunu” wird am 26. Februar über Inverse Records veröffentlicht. facebook.com/mustankuunlapset

Matkalainen (The Traveler) is a modern folk tale of Death that wanders from house to house in search of the weak and tired. At the same time, it is also a story of selfish fear of death; not from the narrator’s point of view, but from the fear that the dearest person will go first. No matter how much we achieve in life, death will eventually take everything. Matkalainen is the first single from the album Kruunu.