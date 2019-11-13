MORTIIS :: Teaser zu neuem Material

Vor kurzem hat der unbestrittene Erfinder des Dungeon Synth MORTIIS die Veröffentlichung von “Spirit Of Rebellion” angekündigt, einer neu interpretierten Erweiterung und Fortsetzung des 1994er Era I-Klassikers “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør”. “Spirit Of Rebellion” wird am 24. Januar 2020 über Omnipresence Productions / Dead Seed Productions veröffentlicht.

The godfather of dungeon synth comments:

“I had to fend off a lot of demons to get to this point. They’ll be back, they always come back, but at least my vision is no longer clouded… When I was working on re-interpreting my old music for the Cold Meat Industry festival in Stockholm almost two years ago, I had no idea that I´d eventually create an (almost) new record, nor that a section of it would be used for my first Dungeon Synth video since 1996. But here we are.”

Check out the recently released video clip for “Visions of an Ancient Future” which gives a first taste of things to come for the re-interpreted music of ”Spirit Of Rebellion”: