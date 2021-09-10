MORTEMIA :: Neue Single feat. Liv Kristine

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat die vierte Mortemia-Single aus den “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Song, bei dem Liv Kristine als Gastsängerin mitwirkt, heißt “Decadence Deepens Within” und ist am 10. September 2021 über alle digitalen Plattformen veröffentlicht worden. https://www.facebook.com/mortemianorway

Morten Veland:

I am proud and honored to introduce my long time friend and fellow Norwegian Liv Kristine as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The fourth song is entitled ‘Decadence Deepens Within’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 10th of September 2021. Liv Kristine is truly one of the pioneers of the genre, and she certainly has paved the way and opened many doors for many bands that emerged in the late nineties and after. This song is really inspired by the nineties era, and I could not think of a more fitting singer than Liv Kristine to sing this song. The song really takes me back in time and gives me a good dose of that nineties nostalgia. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Liv Kristine onboard this project. I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all.

Liv Kristine:

After more than two decades, each one of us composing, recording and touring (even sharing stage and tour bus) the world with our music, Morten reached out to me for a collaboration. As soon as I heard the track on my headphones I thought “it was worth waiting”. The Mortemia song ‘Decadence deepens within“ is a brilliant piece of music and it feels like it has been made for me.” Now it’s time to let the world hear it. It’s Norwegian magic.