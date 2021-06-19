MORTEMIA :: Ein weiterer neuer Song

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, TRISTANIA) hat nach 11 Jahren nun den zweiten Track seines Orchestral Gothic Metal Projekts MORTEMIA veröffentlicht, der Teil des wohl kommenden Albums “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” ist. Bei “Death Turns a Blind Eye” singt Marcela Bovio (MaYaN, DARK HORSE WHITE HORSE). facebook.com/mortemianorway/

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honored to introduce Marcela Bovio (MaYaN, DARK HORSE WHITE HORSE) as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The second song is entitled ‘Death Turns a Blind Eye’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 18th of June 2021. I have known Marcela for more than a decade now and she is definitely one of the top shelf singers in the genre, she has an impressive vocal range, great interpretation, a present nerve and an amazing technique. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Marcela onboard this project. I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all.”