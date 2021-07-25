MORTEMIA :: Dritter neuer Song der “Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions”

Morten Veland (SIRENIA, MORTEMIA und Gründer von TRISTANIA) hat die dritte neue Mortemia-Single aus “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” veröffentlicht. Der Song enthält Alessia Scolletti (TEMPERANCE) als Gastsängerin und ist nun über alle digitalen Plattformen veröffentlicht worden. Der Track trägt den Titel “The Hour of Wrath”:

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mortemia/the-hour-of-wrath-feat-alessia-scolletti

Nach 11 Jahren der Stille ist der norwegische Multiinstrumentalist, Produzent und Künstler Morten Veland mit seinem Soloprojekt MORTEMIA wieder einmal aktiv, diesmal mit einem brandneuen Konzept. “The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions” ist eine Serie von Singles, die monatlich veröffentlicht werden und in denen jeweils eine bekannte und profilierte Sängerin des Metal zu hören sein wird. Madeleine Liljestam (Eleine) und Marcela Bovio (Stream of Passion, Ayreon, MaYaN, The Gentle Storm, Dark Horse White Horse) waren die ersten beiden Special Guests bei diesem Projekt. Und jetzt für die dritte Single hat sich Morten mit Alessia Scolletti (Temperance) zusammengetan. https://www.facebook.com/mortemianorway

Morten Veland:

“I am proud and honored to introduce Alessia Scolletti (Temperance) as my special guest for ‘The Pandemic Pandemonium Sessions’. The third song is entitled ‘The Hour of Wrath’, and will be available on all digital platforms on the 23rd of July 2021. Alessia is an extraordinary singer with a powerful voice and impressive range. This song is really powerful and epic, and it is probably one of the harder songs I have written. Working on this project so far has been an amazing journey for me, and I feel truly privileged to have Alessia onboard this project. I am really looking forward to sharing this song with you all.”

Alessia Scolletti:

“I’m so glad to be part of this project! Unfortunately Morten and I never had the chance to meet each other on the road, but thanks to this collaboration we spoke a lot and we’ve found a deep connection.

‘The Hour of Wrath’ it’s an epic, powerful song where our voices entwine perfectly, each one maintaining its own personal style: since the beginning in fact Morten gave me free rein on this song and I’d really like to thank him for his deep faith in me and my work! I really can’t wait to share this song with you all, I’m totally sure you’ll like it!”