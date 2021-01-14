MORK :: Neues Video der norwegischen Black Metaller

Die norwegischen Black Metaller MORK veröffentlichen am 5. März ihr fünftes Album “Katedralen”, das bei Peaceville Records als CD, Gatefold LP Black Vinyl und digital erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/MORKOFFICIAL

‘Katedralen’ was performed and recorded by Eriksen at Likkjelleren Studio; mixed by both him and Freddy Holm at Kleiva Studio and with mastering once more carried out by Jack Control at Enormous Door (Darkthrone). The album also notably includes guest appearances from Nocturno Culto of labelmates Darkthrone, Dolk of fellow countrymen Kampfar, & finally Eero Pöyry of funeral doom masters Skepticism.

“Finally I am able to reveal the first taste of the new album, ‘Katedralen’. The song “Arv” was the very first track that I both wrote lyrics and put down vocals for, on our new album. It is a very personal track, for sure, a real heavy, slow and groovy piece with melancholic melodies that captures the essence of the atmosphere I was striving for. The video, we created within the majestic and imposing Fredriksen Fortress, which looms above my hometown of Halden.” Thomas Eriksen comments.