MOONSPELL + MY DYING BRIDE + BORKNAGAR :: Tourankündigung

Um ihre 30-jährige Karriere zu feiern haben MOONSPELL, zusammen mit ihrem europäischen Wolfsrudel bestehend aus MY DYING BRIDE + BORKNAGAR + WOLFHEART + HINAYANA, eine Reihe von Tourdaten für 2022 angekündigt.

MOONSPELL frontman Fernando Ribeiro about the upcoming tour: “Musically speaking, this might be the best tour Moonspell has ever joined. My Dying Bride is one of our favourites when it comes to deep emotional songwriting and there’s no one that can spell Doom as they do. Borkanagar’s last album (Pure North) is a masterpiece and of course that Wolfheart has a special place in our “heart” for reasons that are obvious. We will be celebrating our 30 years together as a band in amazing company and if you’re into bands that “do it for the music” this is a one of a kinda experience that no true fan can afford to miss.

We will be revisiting our career and play classics, new songs and hidden gems alike, so the hype is real, brace yourself for an extraordinary voyage in the amazing company of these bands, probably the best and most heartfelt tour of 2022.”

29.09.2022 FRANKFURT, Batschkapp

30.09.2022 LEIPZIG, Hellraiser

01.10.2022 B-ANTWERP, Trix

02.10.2022 LUXEMBURG, Den Atelier

05.10.2022 CH-PRATTELN, Z 7

06.10.2022 STUTTGART, LKA

07.10.2022 GEISELWIND, Music Hall

08.10.2022 MUNICH, Backstage Werk

11.10.2022 A-WIEN, Arena

13.10.2022 BERLIN, Kesselhaus

14.10.2022 HAMBURG, Markthalle

15.10.2022 OBERHAUSEN, Turbinenhalle

16.10.2022 NL-UTRECHT, Ronda