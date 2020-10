Die schwedischen Melodic Black Metaller MÖRK GRYNING streamen ihr neues Album “Hinsides Vrede” (VÖ 23.10.) in voller Länge über den YouTube Kanal ihres Labels Season of Mist. facebook.com/morkgryningband/

“We are proud to finally present our new album “Hinsides Vrede” in its entirety to you. It’s forged by the elements of our past which have matured during our 15 years break. It’s an opus of rage and fury of the world beyond,” comments Goth Gorgon.