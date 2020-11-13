MINAS MORGUL :: Neues Album & Lyric Video

Die deutsche Pagan Black/Death Metal Band MINAS MORGUL ist mit einem neuen, dem siebten Album zurück. “Heimkehr” soll am 15.01. via Trollzorn veröffentlicht werden. Unterstützt bei den Vocals werden sie von Robse of EQUILIBRIUM. Zum Song “Totenschiff” haben sie nun ein Lyric-Video online gestellt.

“It will be released via Trollzorn as follows: 15.01.2021 : LP & Ltd. Box // 22.01.2021 : CD // 05.02.2021 : Digital

MINAS MORGUL stands for expressive and melodic Pagan Black/Death Metal with an own twist. Their seventh album “Heimkehr” (means “homecoming”) has become a versatile work, which is firmly anchored in the band’s roots on the one hand but also takes up new facets that were already evident on 2017’s “Kult”.”