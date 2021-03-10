MARTYRIUM :: Neues Epic Black/Death Lyric-Video

“Sacred Book of Baal” ist die neue Single der Black/Death Metal Band MARTYRIUM aus Malta, die aus ihrem kommenden Album “Lamia Satanica” ausgekoppelt wurde, das am 19. März bei Art Gates Records erscheinen wird. https://www.martyrium.co / https://www.facebook.com/martyriumhorde/

Info: “Here’s the new lyric video for “Sacred Book of Baal”, the new and blasphemously epic anthem by Martyrium. Storming blastbeats, rotten riffs and haunting screams from the afterlife. Straight from Malta, these evil metalheads are bringing back their glorious blend of Black/Death Metal with epic orchestrations. Presenting to the world their brand new front woman, the growler Sandra Misanthrope.