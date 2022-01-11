MARIANGELA DEMURTAS :: Neues Video zu “City”

MARIANGELA DEMURTAS, Sängerin der Metal Bands TRISTANIA und ARDOURS, hat ein neues Video zu ihrer Single “City” veröffentlicht. Der Song stammt aus ihrer kommenden EP “Dark Ability”, die am 11. Februar 2022 erscheinen wird.

Mari comments: “City” is a place where our dreams grow. Either we love it, or we hate it, and it is always coming with an expectation that sometimes can burn you out…

Website: https://mariangelademurtas.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Themurtas

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariangelademurtas/