MARIANAS REST :: Weiterer Song aus kommendem Album

Mit “Fata Morgana” veröffentlichen die finnischen Melodic Death/Doom/Gothic Metaller MARIANAS REST am 12. März ihr drittes Album, das bei Napalm Records erscheinen wird. Mit “South Of Vostok” wurde nun eine weitere Single daraus veröffentlicht. facebook.com/marianasrestofficial/

MARIANAS REST on the new single:

“’South of Vostok’ is the end of a story. A cathartic pondering on the edge of the world where frost turns to fire.” – Jaakko, vocals

“It is a mix of hope and desperation. A journey through ugliness towards something more beautiful.” – Nico M., guitar