MARIANAS REST :: Deal mit Napalm Records für das 3. Album

Die finnischen Melodic Death/Gothic Metaller MARIANAS REST haben offiziell einen weltweiten Vertrag mit Napalm Records unterzeichnet. Gegründet im Jahr 2013, veröffentlichten MARIANAS REST 2016 ihr erstes Album “Horror Vacui”, gefolgt von “Ruins” in 2019. Das sechsköpfige Ensemble arbeitet derzeit an einem neuen Studioalbum. facebook.com/marianasrestofficial/

MARIANAS REST state:

“It is amazing to get to be a part of such a fine label. We want to leave our mark in a long line of tradition. Can’t wait to be working together and to let you all hear what we have been cooking up!” – Jaakko Mäntymaa, Vocalist