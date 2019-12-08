LORNA SHORE :: Titeltrack vom kommenden Album veröffentlicht

Aus dem kommenden Album “Immortal”, das am 31. Januar 2020 weltweit erscheinen soll, haben LORNA SHORE nun ein Video zu ihrem Titeltrack veröffentlicht.

The band comments: “‘Immortal’ is an accurate representation of where the band has matured to. It was the last song we wrote for the album and ended up being the most challenging song to write. It truly shows the bands maturity and willingness to grow and expand outside our comfort zones. Whatever we normally we would do on a song we strayed away from and ideas we always wanted to do we leaned into. This song is an entire culmination of who we are and where the band is headed.”