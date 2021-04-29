LORD OF THE LOST :: Neues Studioalbum 2. Juli

LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlichen ihr neues Studioalbum, “Judas”, am 2. Juli 2021 via Napalm Records mit 24 Tracks, die als Doppel-Album in die beiden CDs “Damnation” und “Salvation” unterteilt sind. Die erste Single daraus ist “Priest”. www.lordofthelost.de / www.facebook.com/lordofthelost

JUDAS wird in den folgenden Formaten erhältlich sein:

– Deluxe Box (inkl. 2-CD Mediabook, 1 CD The Sorrows Of The Young, 2 CD LOTL+, DVD Becoming JUDAS, Cover Alu Print) – streng limitiert auf weltweit 1500 Exemplare

– 4 CD Earbook – streng limitiert auf weltweit 500 Exemplare

– Double Music Cassette – streng limitiert auf weltweit 100 Exemplare

– 2-CD Mediabook

– 2-CD Sleevepack

– Vinyl Box inkl. 2x 2LP Recycled BLACK Vinyl Gatefold

– Digitales Album