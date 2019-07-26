LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT :: The Cure Cover “Lullaby” veröffentlicht

Cradle of Filth Keyboarderin und Sängerin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT hat ihr Cover von The Cure’s “Lullaby” veröffentlicht. Der Song ist von ihrem kommenden Album “Martyr”, das von dem ehemaligen Evanescence-Drummer Rocky Gray mitgeschrieben wurde, und am 7. Oktober erscheinen wird.

Lindsay commented “Lullaby was the first song Rocky and I worked on back at the beginning of 2016. From there on we knew we wanted to work on original music together. It was both exciting and stressful putting our own twist on such a classic tune since we are such big fans of The Cure, but in the end we’re happy with the result and that it’s finally being heard.”