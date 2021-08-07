LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT + CHRISTOPHER CAOUETTE :: Neue Single

Die für die Juno nominierte Singer/Songwriterin LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT (ex-Cradle Of Filth) hat sich mit dem Komponisten von Fantasy-Filmmusik CHRISTOPHER CAOUETTE zusammengetan und das epische Lied “I May Be One” auf Bandcamp veröffentlicht. https://www.facebook.com/christophercaouette / https://www.facebook.com/schoolcraftofficial

Lindsay commented “This collaboration, while a new venture, has been such a pleasure to create with Chris. When Chris sent me the first version I knew this song was about hope and finding justice and peace. I then created an Elven Warrior Princess character to write the song around. I truly do believe that one person can make a difference and that’s what I feel this song is about. The final touch of adding guitars and drums really brought this whole track together.”