LEVANIA :: Italienische Gothic Core Band mit neuem Video

Die italienische Gothic Core Band LEVANIA hat das neue Video zu “Reflections”, der zweiten Single aus ihrer letzten EP “Episode 0”, die über Sliptrick Records veröffentlicht wurde, vorgestellt.

“Today, we all live in a sick society, we are losing sincerity, human relationships and empathy. Humanity is regressing to “homo homini lupus”, but we have the opportunity to reverse this process with culture and art. In every single action we do we have a chance, leaving the instinct that leads us to the fear of the unknown or, thanks to art in all its forms, trying not to regress to a primitive status.”