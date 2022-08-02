LEAVES‘ EYES :: Piano Version von “Dark Love Empress” online

Erst kürzlich startete die Symphonic Metal Band LEAVES‘ EYES eine Throwback-Reihe, in der sie tief in ihrer Platten-Schatzkammer graben und ganz besondere Song Juwelen neu-veröffentlichen. Nach der Akustik Version des Band Klassikers und 2015-er Album Titel Track „King Of Kings“, welchen sie noch mit der früheren Sängerin Liv Kristine aufgenommen haben, haben LEAVES‘ EYES nun einen weiteren akustische Song online gestellt:

https://bfan.link/LeavesEyes-DarkLoveEmpressPianoVersion

Sängerin Elina verrät: “Dark Love Empress is one of my favourite songs to play live! It’s such a dynamic song with powerful lyrics and this combination gave a perfect canvas for creating a more delicate version of it. It felt very natural to play the piano arrangement as the song gives me so many visual images alongside the musical inspiration. This piano version brings out a whole different side of the song also vocally and that’s one of the reasons I love making acoustic versions of our songs.”