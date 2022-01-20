KUOLEMAN GALLERIA :: 3. Single vom kommenden Album

Die finnische Dark Metal Band KUOLEMAN GALLERIA veröffentlicht am 18. Februar 2022 ihr drittes Album “Armon Loppu” über Inverse Records. Nun präsentieren sie die dritte und letzte Single vor der Albumveröffentlichung. “Jean Grenier” ist eine schaurige historische Geschichte. https://kuolemangalleria.bandcamp.com/

Info: “Jean Grenier is a true story of 17th century poverty and endless hunger that pushed Jean Grenier to made his own solutions. He fell into insanity wearing his wolf skin cloak that gave him a dark freedom which was ripped away from him in the end. Within every human there is a beast that will step in when the situation forces to do so.” band backgrounds the single.