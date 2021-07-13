KRYPTAN :: EP der neuen Band von Mattias Norrman im Fullstream

Mattias Norrman’s (OCTOBER TIDE, ex-KATATONIA) neue Black Metal Band KRYPTAN wird am 23. Juli ihr erstes, selbstbetiteltes Mini-Album veröffentlichen und bereits jetzt könnt ihr euch die 4 Songs in voller Länge beim YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion anhören.

www.facebook.com/kryptanofficial / kryptan.bandcamp.com

Info:

On these four compositions, Mattias Norrman (ex-KATATONIA, OCTOBER TIDE) and his band flawlessly evoke the mysterious aura of Scandinavian Black Metal from the 90s without being afraid to let Doom and Death Metal influences shine through. Hence, “Kryptan” offers a fresh take on the Swedish (Black) Metal tradition and adequately represents the best the genre has to offer:

With a full-length already in the works and live shows planned, KRYPTAN have arrived with purpose, using their experience and overriding passion for Black Metal to construct a consummate opening statement of iridescent intensity.

“Kryptan” will be released on CD, 10’’ vinyl, and digitally on July 23rd. Pre-order the mini album via the label’s EU, US, and Bandcamp shops