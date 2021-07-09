KAAMOS WARRIORS :: Neue Single mit Video

Die Finnische Melancholic Dark Metal Band KAAMOS WARRIORS hat ihre neue Single “In Blood And Spirit” mit dazugehörigem Video veröffentlicht mit Mikael Heikkilä als Gastsänger. Der Track stammt vom dritten Album “Kirous”, das im letzten Dezember bei Inverse Records erschien. facebook.com/KaamosWarriorsOfficial / https://kaamoswarriors.bandcamp.com

Mikko Ojala comments:

“Our new single “In Blood and Spirit” deepens the confluence of art and philosophy with our lyrics and music. The new single also features the voice of our friend Mikael Heikkilä.”