INSOMNIUM :: Neue EP und neues Video veröffenticht

Die finnischen Melodic Death Metaller INSOMNIUM präsentieren ein Video zu ihrem brandneuen Song “The Wanderer” von der “Argent Moon”-EP, die am 17.9. über Century Media Records veröffentlicht wurde und ab sofort weltweit auf allen digitalen Plattformen und in verschiedenen physischen Formaten erhältlich ist.

Frontman Niilo Sevänen about “The Wanderer”:

“’The Wanderer’ is the fourth and final song on our ‘Argent Moon’ EP. Composition by Markus Vanhala and lyrics by yours truly. Our goal on this EP was to try a bit different kind of songs and in this sense I believe ‘The Wanderer’ excels. I don’t think it really resembles any other song we have done before, yet it still sounds like Insomnium. The video was shot on Suomenlinna fortress island in Helsinki.”