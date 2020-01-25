INNO :: Neue Single der italienischen Dark Metaller

Die italienischen Dark Metaller INNO haben mit “Night Falls” die erste Single aus ihrem kommenden Album “The Rain Under” veröffentlicht, welches am 28. Februar bei Time To Kill Records erscheinen wird. https://www.facebook.com/innoofficialpage/

“The Rain Under” was produced by the band and mixed by Marco Mastrobuono and Giuseppe Orlando in Rome. Mastering was handled by renowned Danish producer Jacob Hansen (KATATONIA, VOLBEAT, EPICA). Last but not least, the cover artwork was created by Decline Design.

Line-up:

Elisabetta Marchetti (ex Stormlord, ex Riti Occulti) – Vocals, Piano, Acoustic Guitar

Cristiano Trionfera (ex Fleshgod Apocalypse) – Rhythm and Lead Guitar

Marco Mastrobuono (Hour Of Penance, Coffin Birth) – Bass

Giuseppe Orlando (ex Novembre, The Foreshadowing, Airlines of Terror) – Drums and Percussion