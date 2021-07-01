IN THE WOODS… :: Neues Album bei Soulseller Records

Die Norweger IN THE WOODS… kündigen für 2022 ihr 6. Album an, für das sie einen weltweiten Deal bei Soulseller Records unterzeichnet haben. https://www.facebook.com/inthewoodsomnio

British vocalist and instrumentalist James Fogarty says on behalf of the band: “We have been working for a year now on our as-yet-untitled 6th studio album, and are happy to say that we have found a home for it in Soulseller Records. We aim to bring you more news soon, and look forward to sharing this new music with you in early 2022 and get back to playing some shows after this uncertain period.”

The band’s 1994 debut “Heart Of The Ages” is a classic of the Norwegian Black Metal scene, and saw the band go on to explore more progressive terrain by the end of the 90s, resulting in the release of “Omnio” and “Strange in Stereo”. They split in 2000, and were reformed in 2015 by Anders Kobro, Christian and Christopher Botteri and joined by James Fogarty. X:Botteri and C.M. Botteri left the band in 2016.

Furthermore, Soulseller Records have announced a re-issue of “Heart Of The Ages” which drops on July 2nd 2021 on CD digipack, vinyl double LP & cassette. Re-releases of “Omnio” and “Strange in Stereo” will follow in the near future.