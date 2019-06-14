IMPERIUM DEKADENZ :: Neues Video zum neuen Album

Das atmosphärische Black Metal Duo IMPERIUM DEKADENZ hat die ersten Details ihres sechsten Studioalbums mit dem Titel “When We Are Forgotten” enthüllt, das am 30. August mit Napalm Records erscheint. Als erste Auskopplung gibt es den Track “Absenz Elysium” zu hören.

Die Band:

“We are proud to unleash the video for our new song ‘Absenz Elysium’. The band comments. “The video, produced by Oliver König, was mainly shot at the Hornisgrinde, Black Forest, Germany – our home region and the perfect surrounding for our art. When life is cut from existence, all attainments, burdens and perceptions are melt with the elysium. All the efforts in life to leave a footprint in space and time… vanished into oblivion – Absenz Elysium.”