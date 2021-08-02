ILLUDIUM :: 2. Single vom kommenden Album

ILLUDIUM haben ein Video zum neuen Track “Sempervirens” (“Evergreen”) als zweite Single ihres kommenden Albums “Ash of the Womb” veröffentlicht, das am 15. Oktober 2021 bei Prophecy Productions erscheinen soll. Der kalifornische Dark-Dreamgaze-Act um Sängerin und Gitarristin Shantel Amundson hat bereitsm Coverart, Tracklist und weitere Details zum neuen Album enthüllt. www.facebook.com/illudiumband

Pre-Order: http://lnk.spkr.media/illudium-ash-of-the-womb

ILLUDIUM comment: “The song ‘Sempervirens’ represents the salient connection between human and non-human worlds”, states frontwoman Shantel Amundson. “It was written during the devastating wildfires that California has endured these last couple of years, and is an attempt at transmuting some feelings of horror and sadness into ideas of reverence and refuge, which these coastal giants (sequoia sempervirens) embody so well. Ash and light fell from the sky, and amidst all this fear and heartbreak, there was a gleaming newness in the emergence of life all around. Growing up in the Redwoods, these forests were always a haven, ever verdant and brimming with sentient beings. We are not removed from our environment, as we are so defined as humans. Nor is nature rendered mute and revoked of agency, as many systems have led us to believe. It is through our actions with other-than humans and one another that we are woven into continuity, regenerating the world and all of its inter-relationships. This song seeks to imagine a different sort of flourishing in this world beyond the human in which we live, and is a harbinger of hope during these apocalyptic times.”