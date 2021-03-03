ILLT :: Neue Single (feat. Mitglieder von Soilwork und Nile)

Das Debüt des Extrem Metal Acts ILLT aus Oslo erscheint erst im Herbst, bereits jetzt gibt es den neuen Track “Blood of the Unbeliever” daraus zu hören. ILLT ist das Alter Ego von Roy Westad, der sich für das Album “Urhat” als Mistreiter Dirk Verbeuren (Drummer in vielen Bands, u.a. ex-Soilwork), Sänger Speed Strid (u.a. Soilwork) sowie Gitarrist Karl Sanders (Nile) als Unterstützung geholt hat. facebook.com/ILLTOFFICIAL

ILLT: “Blood Of The Unbeliever”, the second single off “Urhat”, is about the Christianization of Europe. When the crusaders massacred their way throughout the lands, the natives were presented with two options. Either kneel before God, or kneel before the blade. This song is dedicated to those who chose the latter.”