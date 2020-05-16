HORN :: 8. Album der deutschen Black Metaller im Fullstream

“Mohngang”, das achte Album der deutschen Black Metaller HORN ist am 15. Mai bei Iron Bonehead Productions erschienen. Das Album kann man sich in voller Länge auf dem YouTube Kanal Black Metal Promotion anhören. Die HORN-Saga begann 2002, und während dieser vielen Jahre hat Mainman Nerrath einen klassizistischen, fast mittelalterlichen Black Metal-Stil, der an heidnische Wurzeln gebunden ist, stetig weiter entwickelt.

“Staunchly solitary to the present day, the initial drive behind HORN was to create nature-themed black metal, focusing on the relation of man and nature in a regional context. The band’s old material, being mainly concerned with detailed descriptions of nature and incorporating rather upbeat, folk-influenced riffing, has made way for more sinister themes and soundscapes over the years, culminating in those two aforementioned records for lRON BONEHEAD. What has remained firm is the distinct “HORN sound,” featuring siren-like lead guitars, classic black metal-styled vocals as well as clean chorals, and a serious folkloristic approach far from the jolly drunken Viking tunes celebrated in the nowadays metal scene.”