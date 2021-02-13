HOGSTUL :: Orchstral Black Metal Album im Fullstream

HOGSTUL, eine Ein-Mann-Band aus Norwegen, wurde 2019 von Kjetil Ytterhus (Profane Burial, ex-Haimad, Khôra, Omnia Moritur) gegründet. Das Debüt “Ominous Fragmenta Tuptdalr” mit über 45 Minuten im Orchstral Black Metal Stil ist nun in Voller Länge beim YouTube Kanal Symphonic Black Metal Promotion zu hören. https://www.facebook.com/Hogstul / https://hogstul.bandcamp.com/

Biography: Hogstul was founded in 2019 by Kjetil Ytterhus (Profane Burial, ex-Haimad, Khôra, Omnia Moritur). The band/project’s first intentions was to release a pure orchestral journey with material gathered from over the years. When the track “A Nightmare at 40 Fathoms” was finished arranged and the orchestra worked to perfection, Kjetil felt something was missing, even though the desired feelings were present and achieved. Drums were programmed as a test to see if this could be a metal project worthy. Then guitars and bass were written and done as well before the ultimate challenge; vocals. Kjetil had never before done any vocals what so ever, but a microphone was bought and then he entered his studio with great spirit. Hogstul then sent all the material to Stemcellar studio for three mix and mastering sessions during the years 2019-2020.