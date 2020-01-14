HEXVESSEL :: Zurück bei Svart Records / Album im April

Finnlands Psychedelic Forest Folk-Rocker HEXVESSEL kehren mit dem neuen Album “Kindred”, das am 17. April 2020 erscheinen soll, zu Svart Records zurück. Dort werden auch die ersten beiden Alben neu aufgelegt.

“Blues-laden psych-rock and progressive structures harken back to King Crimson, giving way to dark earthen balladry reminiscent of early Nick Cave and the doom-laden atmospheres of Dead Can Dance. The band returned to their original studio in Tampere, Finland, where they recorded their cult classic No Holier Temple, which fused Hexvessel’s folk roots with an occult undercurrent, with the new album mastered by John Davis (Gorillaz / Led Zeppelin / Lana Del Rey) in the UK.”

Hexvessel was formed by English/Irish singer/songwriter Mat McNerney in 2009 after he moved to Finland. Also know for his work with Beastmilk (now known as Grave Pleasures), The Deathtrip, Carpenter Brut, Me & That Man and his earlier work with Norwegian Black Metal bands Code & Dødheimsgard, McNerney is a both highly eclectic and critically acclaimed musical artist. Hexvessel have been previously nominated for 2 Finnish Emma (Grammy) awards, 2 Metal Hammer awards and 3 Prog Magazine awards, winning 2 Finnish Femma awards and landed several times in both the national and alternative charts Finland. Brooklyn Vegan said of the band’s dark ‘forest folk’, “They’re way too accessible to be as niche as they are” and as Noisey puts it, “Weaving English folk, lilting Americana, and mushroom-induced psychedelia, Hexvessel are The Doors misplaced and found wandering the vast forests of Finland.”

Live mit WITH TWIN TEMPLE (USA)

01.02.2020 – Hamburg (DE) – Bahnhof St Pauli

02.02.2020 – Gothenburg (SE) – Tradgarn

04.02.2020 – Tampere (FI) – Olympia

05.02.2020 – Helsinki (FI) – Tavastia

07.02.2020 – Stockholm (SE) – Nalen Klubb

08.02.2020 – Frederica (DK) – Det Bruunske Pakus *

09.02.2020 – Copenhagen (DK) – Beta *

10.02.2020 – Berlin (DE) – Bi Nuu

11.02.2020 – München (DE) – Backstage

12.02.2020 – Vienna (AT) – Arena *

13.02.2020 – Winterthur (CH) – Gaswerk

14.02.2020 – Cologne (DE) – MTC

15.02.2020 – Paris (FR) – Point Ephemere

16.02.2020 – Wacken (DE) – Wacken Winter Nights *

17.02.2020 – Nijmegen (NL) – Merleyn *

18.02.2020 – Rotterdam (NL) – V11 *

(*without Twin Temple)