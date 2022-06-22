HEILUNG :: Erste neue Single mit Musikvideo zu “Anoana”

Das enigmatische Weltmusik-Kollektiv HEILUNG hat die erste Single ihres kommenden Albums “Drif” enthüllt. Das Album wird weltweit am 19. August 2022 über Season of Mist veröffentlicht und die brandneue Single “Anoana”, die von einem neuen Musikvideo begleitet wird, kann jetzt bei YouTube angesehen werden.

Pre-Order: https://shop.season-of-mist.com/list/heilung-drif

HEILUNG comment on the video: “In Anoana, the listener has the chance to delve into a collection of likely encoded spells from the Migration Period and get a touch of magic from the Dark Ages. The intention of the piece is to playfully reconnect to an incantational language of a period where the North was richer in gold than any other region. Our forefathers presumably enjoyed a time of great prosperity and it may make us rethink how dark these ages really were.”