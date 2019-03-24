HARMDAUD :: Hörbare Zusammenarbeit mit Vintersorg

Hinter HARMDAUD steckt Andreas Stenlund, der bis 2002 Live Gitarrist bei Vintersorg war sowie aktiver Sänger bei TME und Gravisphere ist. Sein 2. Album “Skärvor”, das mir persönlich sehr gut gefällt (-> Review hier), wurde von Andreas “Vintersorg” Hedlund höchstpersönlich produziert und man hört ihn auch als Gastsänger mit seinem prägnanten Cleangesang, während Andreas Stenlund für die überwiegend growligen Parts zuständig ist. Das Ganze erinnert mich phasenweise an die frühen VINTERSORG Alben, wobei der Melodic Black/Death/Folk Metal von HARMDAUD keine Kopie, sondern ein eigenständiger Stil ist. Allerdings für mich mit hörbarem Einfluss von Vintersorg, wie Andreas Stenlund im Interview durchaus bestätigt.

Bandcamp / Facebook

(English version below)

Herzlichen Glückwunsch zu deinem neuen Album. Wie ich in meiner Rezension erwähnt habe, ist es für mich einer der bisherigen Höhepunkte dieses Jahres.

Ich danke dir vielmals! Ich bin wirklich froh zu hören, dass es dir gefällt.

Du bist und warst in mehreren Bands aktiv. Wie bist du auf die Idee gekommen, HARMDAUD zu gründen?

Die Idee, Harmdaud zu gründen, kam, nachdem ich bemerkt hatte, dass ich viele Ideen zu Songs hatte, die nicht in den Thrash Metal Typ passten, den ich normalerweise für TME schreibe (mit Mitgliedern von Vintersorg, Fission und Utmarken). Außerdem hatte ich schon seit einiger Zeit den Drang gehabt, guten alten melodischen Black/Death Metal zu schreiben. Nachdem ich einige Songs geschrieben hatte, teilte ich sie mit ein paar Freunden und sie alle meinten, dass es wirklich gut klang. Also entschied ich mich, den Kreativitätsprozess weiter zu gehen und arbeitete weiter mit der Musik und das Ergebnis wurde das, was heute Harmdaud ist. Ich wurde auch ein wenig angetrieben, indem ich all die Dinge selbst gemacht habe und mich selbst herausforderte, zu sehen, was ich erschaffen konnte.

Was bedeutet der Name HARMDAUD?

Es stammt aus einer alten fornnordischen Sprache und kann mehrere Bedeutungen haben. Unter ihnen ist der Tod durch Trauer oder der Tod aus Trauer. Je nach Kontext ist die Bedeutung also unterschiedlich.

Worum geht es bei den Texten und woher bekommst du deine Textideen?

Die Texte handeln von Leben, Tod, Trauer und Verlust. Sie erforschen die dunkleren Teile dessen, was uns menschlich macht, und all die Fragen über unsere Trance, mit denen wir versuchen umzugehen. Auch in der heutigen Welt denke ich, dass wir alle in irgendeiner Weise versuchen, mit einer kollektiven Angst zu leben. Einige managen das besser als andere, und einige flippen aus und suchen nach anderen Lösungen. Die Inspiration kommt also aus der Alltagswelt, ebenso wie meine eigenen Gedanken und Fragen.

Andreas “Vintersorg” Hedlund ist der Produzent der beiden HARMDAUD-Alben. Ich war sehr erfreut, seine großartige Stimme bei einigen Songs zu hören. Hast du dies von Anfang an geplant oder ist es während des Produktionsprozesses passiert?

Das stimmt, bei zwei der Songs fungiert er als Gastsänger. Die Idee dazu kam während des Produktions-/Mischprozesses. Herr V. dachte, es könnte eine zusätzliche Ebene mit dem Hinzufügen des Clean-Gesangs im Chor von “Bränt till Grund” hinzufügen, und nachdem er es ausprobiert hatte, passte es perfekt. Für “Sprickorna” hat es dem mittleren Teil des Songs einen wirklich dramatischen Effekt hinzugefügt.

Aus meiner Sicht sagen einem, ohne es zu wissen, die Songs bereits, dass Herr V. an dem Album beteiligt war. Ich meine, diesen naturverbundenen Sound in Kombination mit hartem Metal, der zu hören ist. Wie viel Einfluss hatte er aus deiner Sicht auf das Album?

Er hat sicher Einfluss auf die beiden Alben, und es freut mich, dass es auf den Songs durchschimmert. Obwohl ich die Musik schreibe und aufnehme und die Instrumente schreie/spiele, macht Herr V. das Bild komplett und fügt seine persönliche Note den Songs hinzu. Er hat viele Ideen (es ist Mr. V, über den wir hier sprechen), und ich habe ihm die volle Freiheit bei der Produktion gegeben. Viele der orchestralen Arrangements (Synthies, Effekte usw.) wurden beispielsweise während des Produktions- und Mischprozesses hinzugefügt. So haben wir eine wirklich gute Zusammenarbeit mit Harmdaud gefunden, die wir auch in Zukunft weiter ausbauen werden.

Ihr kennt euch schon etwas länger. Kannst du unseren Lesern einen Überblick darüber geben, wie ihr euch kennengelernt haben und was ihr bereits gemeinsam gemacht habt?

Wir kennen uns seit über 20 Jahren. Unsere Heimatstadt ist ziemlich klein, also hing damals, als ich anfing Black/Death Metal zu spielen, jeder, der das tat, an den gleichen Orten herum, spielte Metal und trank Bier. Ich spielte auch Session-Gitarre in Vintersorg bei den Tourneen 2001 und 2002. So sind wir in dieser Zeit wirklich gute Freunde geworden und sind es auch weiterhin. Wir haben auch eine Band namens Gravisphere, wo ich singe und Herr V. die Musik schreibt.

Gibt es etwas Aktuelles aus deinen anderen Projekten zu berichten? Oder konzentriert sich deine ganze Energie derzeit auf HARMDAUD?

Gravisphere, die ich erwähnt habe, ist irgendwie aus dem Schlummer von uns erwacht. Also, bleibt dran, um Neuigkeiten darüber zu erfahren. Außerdem habe ich den Schreibprozess für das nächste Harmdaud Album gestartet, so dass ich im Moment beschäftigt bin.

Sind in naher Zukunft Live-Konzerte geplant?

Im Moment nicht, aber ich habe ein paar Freunde, die bereit stehen, wenn die richtige Gelegenheit kommt!

English version:

Congratulations to your new album. As I mentioned in my review, for me it is one of the highlights of this year so far.

Thank you so much! Im really glad to hear that you like it.

You are and were active in several bands. How did you get the idea to found HARMDAUD?

The idea to start Harmdaud came after i noticed that i had a lot of ideas to songs that did not fit into the Thrash metal type i normally write for TME (with members from Vintersorg, Fission and Utmarken). Also, i had felt an urge for some time to write good ol melodic black/death metal. After I had written some songs, I shared them with a couple of friends and they all though it sounded really good. So, i decided to continue to Explore the creativity process and continued to work with the music and the result became what is now Harmdaud. I also was a bit triggered by doing all the stuff myself and challenge myself to see what I could create.

What does the name HARMDAUD mean?

Its from an old fornnordic language and can have several meanings. Among them is death by sorrow, or death of sorrow. So, depending on context the mening is different.

What are the lyrics about and where do you get your text ideas from ?

The lyrics are about life, death, sorrow and loss. They explore the more dark parts of what makes us human, and all the questions about our trancience that we try to cope with. Also, in the world today i think that we all in some way try to live with a collective anxiety. Some manage better then others, and some freak out and seek other solutions. So, the inspiration comes from the every day world, as well as my own thoughts and wonderings.

Andreas “Vintersorg” Hedlund is the producer of both HARMDAUD albums. I was very pleased to hear his great voice on some songs. Did you plan this from the beginning or did it occur during the production process?

Thats right! He acts as the guest vocalist on two of the songs. The idea for that came during the production/mixing process. Mr. V thought it could add an extra layer with adding the clean vocals on the chorus of Bränt till Grund, and after he had tried it out it fitted perfectly. For Sprickorna it added a really dramatic effect to the middle part of the song.

From my point of view, the songs tell you that Mr. V was involved in the album. I mean, listening to this nature-loving sound combined with harsh metal. How much influence did he have on the album from your point of view?

He has influence for sure on both of the albums, and i´m glad that it shines through on the songs. Even though I write and record the music and scream/play the instruments, Mr. V make the picture complete and add´s his personal touch on the songs. He has a lot of ideas (its Mr. V we are talking about you know), and I have given him full freedom with the producing part. A lot of the orchestral arrangements (synths, effects etc) for example has been added during the producing and mixing process. So, we have found a really good working relationship with Harmdaud that we will continue to explore in the future.

You’ve known each other a little longer. Can you give our readers an overview of how you got to know each other and what you have already done together?

We have known each other for over 20 years. Our hometown is quite small, so back in the days when I started to play black/death metal everyone that did so sort of hung around in the same places, playing metal and drinking beers. I also played session guitar in Vintersorg for the tours in 2001 some gigs in 2002 as well. So, we got really good friends during that time and have continued to be that. We have a band together called Gravisphere as well where I sing and Mr. V writes the music.

Is there anything current to report from your other projects? Or is all your energy currently focused on HARMDAUD?

Gravisphere, which I mentioned, has sort awaken from it´s slumber. So, stay tuned for news about that. Besides that, I have starting the writing process for the next HarmDaud album, so that is keeping me busy for the moment.

Are there live concerts planned in the near future?

Not for the moment, but I have some friends standing by if the right opportunity would come around!