HANGING GARDEN :: 2. Single vom neuen Album

Mit “Kuura” haben die Finnischen Melodic Doomsters HANGING GARDEN die 2. Single von ihrem kommenden, dem 7. Album veröffentlicht. “Skeleton Lake” wird am 21. Mai bei Lifeforce Records erscheinen. www.facebook.com/HangingGardenOfficial

“The idea for the video was concocted during me and Riikka’s month-long trip through northern Finland. At least half of the material on the video was shot by us during that trip. The most prominent location seen on the video is the wilderness of Kaldoaivi, in the very northenmost regions of Lapland. Despite us heavily underestimating the rigor of the route we had chosen, we still were able to muster the energy for sending our camera drone flying…”